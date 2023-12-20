In an unanticipated move, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a surprise visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital in Bhopal. His unexpected presence brought a sense of urgency and attention to the critical healthcare facility. During his inspection, Chief Minister Yadav personally distributed blankets, providing warmth and comfort to patients and their families. Madhya Pradesh: Heads of Religious Places Voluntarily Remove Loudspeakers From Various Places in Ujjain on District Administration’s Call (Watch Videos).

MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Hospital

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at the Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital in Bhopal and distributed blankets. pic.twitter.com/E8jbPJH5NS — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)