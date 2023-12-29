The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently directed the State government to grant a compassionate appointment to a man who lost his parents to an accident in 1994. The 38-year-old man reportedly lost his parents in a road accident in 1994. According to a Bar and Bench report, petitioner Rohit Shukla was nine years old when his father and mother died in a road accident. When he attained majority in 2003, Shukla sought a compassionate appointment from the Water Resources Department, where his father was employed at the time of his death. Madhya Pradesh High Court Denies Bail to Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter, Says 'Debauched Acts Destroyed Sanctity of Father-Daughter Relation'.

HC on Compassionate Appointment

