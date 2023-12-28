The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently denied bail to a man accused of raping his 12-year-old daughter and said that "debauched acts destroyed the sanctity of father-daughter relation". While denying bail to the accused father, the court stated, "Trust and faith that a young girl would repose in her father and the sanctity of the very relationships were destroyed by debauched and devastating acts. It is a very unfortunate that in the instant case prosecutrix is a minor and innocent girl of 12 years of age and she was raped by her own father, which is a very heinous, inhumane and shameful act." HC on Maintenance: Wife Can Seek Maintenance Under Domestic Violence Act Even if Section 125 CrPC Claim Is Rejected, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC on Father Raping Daughter:

'Debauched Acts Destroyed Sanctity Of Father-Daughter Relation': MP High Court Denies Bail To Man Accused Of Raping 12 Y/O Daughter

