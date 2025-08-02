A horrifying attack was caught on CCTV in Bhonti town, Shivpuri district, on July 29 around 9:56 PM. Six armed men—three identified as Pramod, Kartik, and Deepak Sharma—stormed “Raja Provision Store” and attacked shopkeeper Raja alias Rishabh Gupta with sticks, axes, and a country-made pistol. Raja managed to shut the store’s shutter to save his life, but the attackers continued hitting it and fired a shot. They also hurled abuses and death threats. Despite CCTV evidence, police have not filed an FIR or arrested anyone. The accused, including history-sheeter Kartik Sharma, are roaming freely. The victim alleges police even tried to seize his CCTV DVR, but he refused to hand it over, fearing evidence tampering. Raja is now too terrified to open his shop. The incident has sparked public outrage over police inaction and rising criminal impunity. Sword Attack in Mumbai: Sword-Wielding Man Goes on Rampage in Bhandup, Vandalises BEST Bus and Auto Rickshaw (Watch Video).

Man Attacked in Shivpuri

