A man was thrashed by some people including a woman inside a gym in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident reportedly took place on Friday due to old enemity between the accused and the victim. A CCTV Video of the incident has surfaced which shows the victim hit by the woman and other two men in the gym. As the fight escalates, other gym members meddle in between them and stop the attack on the victim. The victim immediately reached the police station after the incident and filed a complaint against the accused. Police then booked three people including a woman in the case. Ghaziabad: Youths Create Ruckus, Thrash Traders With Sticks in Busy Market, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Fight Inside Gym in Indore

