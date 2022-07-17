The counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh took place on Sunday. In MP Local Body Polls, BJP managed to win 5 seats - Burhanpur, Khandwa, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain and is leading on 2 more - Bhopal and Indore. Congress has won 2 seats - Jabalpur, and Chhindwara, and is leading from Gwalior. AAP wins Singrauli seat.

Check Tweet:

