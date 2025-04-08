In a shocking incident at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government PG University in Pipariya, Madhya Pradesh, a peon was caught checking university exam papers, putting the future of students at risk. The video of Pannalal Patharia evaluating the answer sheets went viral, prompting outrage. Authorities later discovered that the peon was paid INR 5,000 for the job, while the professor, Khushboo Pagare, claimed to have delegated the task due to illness. Following the viral video, the Higher Education Department ordered an inquiry, leading to the suspension of the college’s principal and the professor. Narmadapuram Shocker: Father Ties Up, Assaults Son-in-Law’s Relatives in MP as Daughter Chooses to Marry Against Family's Wish.

Peon Checks Papers, Video Goes Viral in MP

प्रोफेसर बीमार थीं तो चपरासी ने जांच दी यूनिवर्सिटी एग्ज़ाम की कॉपियां! चपरासी को कॉपियां जांचने के लिए दे दी गईं और 5000 रूपए भी दिए गए। मामला MP के नर्मदापुरम जिले के पिपरिया में स्थित शहीद भगत सिंह शासकीय पीजी यूनिवर्सिटी से जुड़ा है। pic.twitter.com/qs9ATkRVQ6 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 8, 2025

MP College Row: Principal, Professor Suspended

