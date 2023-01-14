The mortal remains of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav were brought to Bhopal on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the airport to receive the mortal remains of the former Union Minister. The mortal remains of Sharad Yadav will be taken to the former Union Minister's ancestral village in Narmadapuram. Sharad Yadav Dies: Socialist Leader’s Last Rites To Take Place in His Ancestral Village in Madhya Pradesh on January 14.

