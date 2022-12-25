A video is doing rounds on social media wherein one female leader of the BJP was seen slapping another female leader on stage in Panna, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, two female leaders clashed over sitting arrangements on stage. The incident took place during the 25th National Volleyball Championship event. In the video, one woman can be seen approaching another. Soon, they start arguing. Moments later, one of them slaps the other. Uttar Pradesh: Principal and Shiksha Mitra Get Into Ugly Fight in Front of Students in Kasganj (Watch Video).

Two Female BJP Leaders Get Into Fight on Stage:

पन्ना में मंच पर बैठने को लेकर BJP की दो महिला नेताओं की झड़प, एक ने मारा दूसरे को जोरदार थप्पड़ ! |MP Tak pic.twitter.com/FOzJi9TvFD — MP Tak (@MPTakOfficial) December 25, 2022

