In its recent guidelines issued ahead of Bakrid festival, the Madhya Pradesh Wakf Board has asked people to refrain from posting pictures or videos of goat sacrifice on social media. The Board further asked the Muslim community to offer 'namaz' only at Idgahs or mosques. The area where the sacrifice of goats is being done should be covered from all four sides, it added. Bakrid 2023 Greetings & WhatsApp DP: Eid al-Adha Wishes, Bakra Eid Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and GIFs To Celebrate 'Festival of Sacrifice'.

Madhya Pradesh Wakf Board Issues Guidelines Ahead of Bakrid

Madhya Pradesh Wakf Board issues guidelines ahead of Bakrid and asks people to refrain from posting pictures or videos of goat sacrifice on social media. The Board also asks people to offer 'namaz' only at Idgahs or mosques. The area where the sacrifice of goats is being done… pic.twitter.com/KjMksal4so — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2023

