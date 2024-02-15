In a shocking incident, Sakthivel (35), the BJP OBC Madurai District Secretary, was found dead today in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. The deceased, a resident of Thevar Kurinji Nagar in Madurai, was discovered near the Vandiyur toll gate with cut injuries. Initially, the police considered the possibility of an accident, but the presence of cuts on the body led them to investigate it as a case of murder. The identity of the assailants remains unknown. The Madurai Police have launched an investigation into this tragic incident. BJP Leader Killed in Gujarat: 55-Year-Old Local BJP Functionary Dead in Clash With Neighbours at Dhari in Amreli District, Three Arrested.

BJP Leader Killed in Madurai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Police investigation underway in Thevar Kurinji Nagar in Madurai, after BJP OBC Madurai District Secretary was killed by unknown persons. The BJP functionary was found dead near Vandiyur toll gate with cut injuries. https://t.co/9AngeLe5Zn pic.twitter.com/qc44feavUD — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

