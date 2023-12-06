As the nation observed Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Taking to his social media account, X, CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who made an unforgettable contribution in the building of modern India, is a living school of democracy. He was the architect of our constitution". Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also paid obeisance to Balasaheb on his death anniversary. "Humble tribute to the creator of our constitution. BR Ambedkar gave India the best constitution in the world". Mahaparinirvan Divas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary (Watch Video).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar:

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Dy CM Brajesh Pathak pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/ix5ddnFY2k — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2023

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pay Obeisance :

आधुनिक भारत के निर्माण में अविस्मरणीय योगदान देने वाले बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर का पूरा जीवन लोकतंत्र की जीवंत पाठशाला है। संविधान शिल्पी, 'भारत रत्न' बाबा साहब का हर कार्य, हर निर्णय 'अंत्योदय' को समर्पित था। ऐसे हुतात्मा को उनके महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/9B86kcjN6z — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 6, 2023

Brajesh Pathak Pay Homage:

