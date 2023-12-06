New Delhi, December 6: As the nation observes Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6 in memory of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Babasaheb and paid his obeisance to him. Taking to his social media account, 'X' PM wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar "Baba Saheb Dr. BR Amdebkar had dedicated his entire life to towards the establishment of an equal and just society, the progress of the nation , human rights and social justice for all. On his death anniversary I pay sincere homage to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his message said " On 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his remarkable contributions to our nation. His thoughts inspired millions, and our coming generations will never forget his role in creating India's Constitution." Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Here Are Some Key Facts About Chief Architect of Indian Constitution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Mos PMO Dr Jitendra Singh remembered Babasaheb saying " Today, we remember Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The chief architect of our Constitution,Babasaheb worked tirelessly throughout his life for creating an equitable and a strong India."

In his message Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said " Tributes to the chief architect of our Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. His ideals of social justice and equality continue to guide us in serving the people."

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/cqFIiHTUeK — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women ad workers. He died on December 6, 1956. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956.

He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town. On 25 September, 1932, the agreement known as Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ‘Mahaparinirvana Day’ on December 6 Declared as a Mumbai Local Holiday.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6 December, 1956, at his home in Delhi. In 1990, the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, was posthumously conferred upon Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

