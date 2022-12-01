In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 9-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in the Kalyan area of ​​Thane. In connection with the crime, the Mahatma Phule Chowk police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the rape and POCSO Act. Thane Police said that they are examining the CCTV footage installed in the area and questioning the people. Further probe is underway. Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor Daughter in Chembur, Booked Under POCSO Act.

Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Kalyan:

