In a tragic accident, a house collapsed due to the LPG gas cylinder blast in Mumbai's Surya Nagar. The incident took place on Saturday. The cause of the explosion is unknown. Meanwhile, BMC has said that a woman, identified as Sujata Kawale, got injured in the mishap and was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. More details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Blast: Three Injured, One of Them Critically, in Explosion at Taar Tank in Vizag Steel Plant.

Mumbai LPG Blast:

Maharashtra | A house collapsed due to a cylinder blast in Surya Nagar, Mumbai. A woman, identified as Sujata Kawale, got injured and admitted to Rajawadi Hospital: BMC — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

