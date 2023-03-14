Maharashtra ATS has arrested four Bangladeshi citizens without valid documents from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. The individuals have been identified as Md Zeenat Sheikh, Md Sumod Sikander, Ripa Jannat Sheikh, and Munni Shikdar. According to the official statement of the central agency, the illegal immigrants have already been handed over to Navi Mumbai police. Bombay Serial Blast: Gujarat ATS Arrests Four Accused in 1993 Mumbai Serial Blast Case.

Four Bangladeshi Citizens Arrested by Maharashtra ATS:

