In a unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore met with an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur road. According to reports, the accident took place in Satara district near Malthan last night. Gore has been admitted to a Pune hospital along with his driver and two guards. Reportedly, Gore was injured after the car he was travelling in fell off a bridge near Phaltan. Maharashtra Road Accident: One Dead, 10 Injured as Private Bus, Container Vehicle Collide in Raigad.

BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore Meets With an Accident

Maharashtra | BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore met with an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur road in Satara district near Malthan last night He is admitted to a Pune hospital along with his driver and two guards pic.twitter.com/jn9Xu5Ftrr — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

