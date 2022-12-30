A car en route to Shirdi caught fire near Ankai in Manmad on Thursday night. The incident took place on Indore-Pune Highway. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the mishap and all the passengers are safe. The cause of the fire is unknown. Uttar Pradesh Blast: Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Outside Hospital in Chandauli, Two Killed (Watch Video).

Car En Route to Shirdi Catches Fire:

