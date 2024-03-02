Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrived in Jamnagar on Saturday. He is in town to attend the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant, the youngest son of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika - daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12. Gautam Adani, His Wife Arrive at Jamnagar Airport for Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video).

Eknath Shinde in Jamnagar

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives in Jamnagar to participate in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.#AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/cvMrZccQj6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2024

