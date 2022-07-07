Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially took charge of his post at the Mantralaya on Thursday. He assumed charge in presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde's chamber has a large portrait of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde formally took the charge of CMO, today, in the presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Pic Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/hZl2Ocp6cQ — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

