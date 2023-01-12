Maharashtra | FIR registered at Dindoshi PS in Mumbai against an unidentified person for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl. Case registered under sections of IPC & POCSO Act. Search for the accused is underway, CCTV footage is being checked by Police for identification.— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)