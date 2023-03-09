A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar. As per reports, the fire engulfed a chemical factory in Palghar's Vasai. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far, no casualty has been reported. Nashik: Car Heading Towards Saptashrungi Temple Catches Fire, Video of Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Goes Viral.

Fire Breaks Out at a Chemical Factory in Palghar

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Palghar's Vasai, five fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualty reported till now. — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)