A massive fire broke out on Thursday in Maharashtra's Mumbai. As per reports, the massive blaze erupted on the second floor in LIC Building in Girgaon. No injuries or casualties have been reported as yet. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashok Mill Compound in Dharavi, Fire Tenders Reach Spot; One Dead.

Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai

