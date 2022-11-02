A fire broke out on the terrace of Chhabildas English Medium School in Mumbai's Dadar on Wednesday, BMC informed. The civic body said that the blaze erupted due to an explosion in an LPG gas cylinder. Reportedly, three people got injured in the explosion and fire. The injured were admitted to Sion Hospital. Two cars parked on the school premises were damaged. ST Bus Catches Fire in Pune: Shivshahi Bus Goes Up in Flames in Shastri Nagar, Passengers Escape Unhurt (Video).

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Fire broke out on the terrace of Chhabildas English Medium School in Mumbai today due to an explosion in an LPG gas cylinder. Three people got injured & admitted to Sion Hospital. Two cars parked on the school premises damaged: BMC — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Fire: Blaze at Dadar School :

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)