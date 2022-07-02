Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the killing of an Amravati-based shop owner. On June 21, Umesh Kolhe was killed after he wrote a post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kolhe. A local court has extended their Police custody till July 5th.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Five people arrested in connection with the murder of an Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe, a local court has extended their Police custody till July 5th. pic.twitter.com/YbFzyOjuzy — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

