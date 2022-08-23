Maharashtra police on Monday busted a Sand Boa smuggling racket in the Thane district. Police arrested 5 persons for alleged smuggling and recovered a Sand Boa snake worth Rs 70 lakh from Kalyan city. "Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused. Further probe underway," said ACP Umesh Mane Patil.

Check Tweet:

