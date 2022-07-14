Fuel prices were reduced in Maharashtra on Thursday, July 14. The Eknath Shinde government in state decided to reduce Rs 5 per liter on petrol and Rs 3 per liter on diesel respectively. The State Cabinet in a meeting decided to give relief to the citizens by lowering the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per liter.

