In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, an 11-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped in Mankhurd. The accused identified as Munnalal Maniklal Patwa (38) was arrested by the police after the incident came to light. "The victim and accused stay in the same neighbourhood. He offered her food, took her home, and raped her," officials of Mumbai police said. A case has been registered under the POCSO act. Mumbai Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Daughter; Arrested.

Mentally Challenged Minor Girl Raped in Mankhurd

