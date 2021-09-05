Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted a raid at Heera Panna Shopping Centre in Tardeo in connection with illegal sale of counterfeit watches. 4 persons have been arrested and counterfeit watches worth Rs 16.45 lakhs was seized from their possession.

Maharashtra | Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted a raid at Heera Panna Shopping Centre in Tardeo in connection with illegal sale of counterfeit watches. 4 persons have been arrested and counterfeit watches worth Rs 16.45 lakhs was seized from their possession. pic.twitter.com/yl53Mc31H3 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)