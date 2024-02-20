Members of the OBC Community stage a protest in Beed, Maharashtra against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil over the issue of Maratha reservation. While talking to the media, a protestor said, “We are not against Maratha reservation but Manoj Jarange's demand to take reservation from OBC is wrong. He blackmailed the government to end the political reservation of OBC.” The government can give separate reservation to Marathas but OBC reservation should not be given, he added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet approved the draft of the bill for 10% Maratha reservation in education and government jobs on Tuesday, February 19, 2024. The state government held a special Vidhan Sabha session for one day on Tuesday to hold a discussion on the Maratha reservation issue. Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill for 10% Maratha Reservation in Education and Government Jobs.

OBC Community Stage Protest Against Manoj Jarange Patil in Beed

#WATCH | Beed, Maharashtra: "We are not against Maratha reservation but Manoj Jarange's demand to take reservation from OBC is wrong. He blackmailed the government to end the political reservation of OBC. The government can give separate reservation to Marathas but OBC… pic.twitter.com/WZ8sCIK3uR — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

