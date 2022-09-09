Lord Ganpati's Visarjan is being carried with pomp this year in Maharashtra's Mumbai city. One interesting incident was reported from the Juhu beach area of the city where people from Thailand can be seen worshipping Lord Ganesha's Idol before immersing it in the sea.

See pics:

Maharashtra | People from Thailand worship the idol of Lord Ganesh before immersing it in the sea at Juhu beach in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Km9Jh2v7fO — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

