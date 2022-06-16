On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 4,255 new coronavirus cases today. The state's tally of active cases stands at 20,634. This is the second consecutive day that the state has recorded over 4000 cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the state recorded 3028 recoveries and 2 deaths.

