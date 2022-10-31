Seven people were dead and several left injured in a road accident near Sangole town in Solapur district. Solapur SP Shirish Sardeshpande said to ANI that pilgrims were traveling from Kolhapur to Pandharpur. More details into the incident are awaited. Video: Slab of Building Collapses in Thane’s Kalwa, Three Injured

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Seven dead, several injured in a road accident near Sangole town in Solapur district. Pilgrims were traveling from Kolhapur to Pandharpur. More details awaited: Solapur SP Shirish Sardeshpande — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)