A tragic accident occurred at the Yavatmal bus station where a 65-year-old woman, Tai Devsinh Chavan, was crushed under an ST (State Transport) bus. She later died at the hospital during the treatment. The incident, caught on CCTV and now viral on social media, took place when Chavan, a resident of Parijat Society in Yavatmal, was walking through the station area for work. As she attempted to move aside upon seeing the approaching bus from behind, she was unable to react quickly enough due to her age. The Yavatmal depot bus, en route to Pulgaon, ran over her, with its front left wheel causing fatal injuries. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for the initial treatment but was shifted to Nagpur. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Driver Injured After High-Speed Car Overturns Inside Southbound Tunnel of Coastal Road, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Elderly Woman Crushed to Death by ST Bus at Yavatmal Bus Depot in Maharashtra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)