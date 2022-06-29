The Maharashtra State Cabinet on Wednesday, June 29 renamed Aurangabad city to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. On the other hand, Navi Mumbai International Airport's named after the local leader DB Patil.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena’s decision to rake up the renaming issue comes at a time when it is facing a serious political crisis in the state

Maharashtra state cabinet approves the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. Navi Mumbai Airport's name will be changed to DB Patil International Airport. — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)