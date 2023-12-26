A massive fire broke out in an empty luggage and guar van coach that was stationed in the Nanded maintenance Yard, though no one was hurt in the incident, said a railway official. The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident, the official added. A video released by ANI, showed fire fighters conducting fire extinguishing operations as clouds of smoke emerge from the railway coach. Maharashtra Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Konkan Railway's Mandovi Express Near Sawantwadi.

Maharashtra Train Fire:

#WATCH | Fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance Yard today. The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident and there was no damage to any other coaches: CPRO South Central Railways #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/m7xRK3eqpZ — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

