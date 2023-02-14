In an unfortunate incident, two people lost their lives after a large brick fell from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in Worli area of Mumbai at 9:40 pm. BMC informed that police and ambulance have reached the spot and bodies have been sent to BMC's Nair Hospital. Navi Mumbai: Toddler Beaten Up At Daycare Centre For Refusing to Eat Food, Parents File Complaint After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Two Dead in Worli:

Maharashtra | Two people died after a large brick fell from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in Worli area of Mumbai at 9:40 pm. Police and Ambulance have reached the spot. Bodies have been sent to BMC's Nair Hospital: BMC — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)