The Maharashtra police on Monday evening arrested two people for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year-old tribal girl in the Jawhar area of Palghar district. A case has been registered against the accused under section 376(D) of IPC and POCSO Act.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Two people were arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year-old tribal girl in Jawhar area of Palghar district. Case registered under section 376(D) of IPC and POCSO Act: Jawhar Police — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

