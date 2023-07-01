The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a nowcast warning at 8:00 am. In its weather forecast, the weather agency has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Besides, the IMD also said that there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3 to 4 hours. Mumbai Rains 2023 Photos, Videos and #MumbaiRains Tweets Go Viral After Maximum City Finally Witnesses Pre-Monsoon Downpour!.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

Nowcast warning issued at 8:00 am | Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours: IMD Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

