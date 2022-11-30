In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep's accident was caught on camera in Jodhpur. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the driver was on his way to drop his girlfriend in Jodhpur. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the car can be seen crashing against the divider as the man loses control of his vehicle. According to reports, the car met with an accident when there was no traffic on the road in Jodhpur. Reports also suggest that three people were injured in the incident. The Thar driver claimed that his car was hit by a Bolero vehicle from behind. Mumbai Car Fire: BMW Engulfs in Blaze at Andheri’s Lokhandwala Circle (Watch Video).

Speeding Mahindra Thar Jeep Caught on Camera

#WATCH | A speeding Mahindra #Thar jeep was caught on camera on Tuesday night when the driver was on his way to drop his girlfriend in #Jodhpur.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/zBCtmcJtBb — ABP LIVE (@abplive) November 30, 2022

Watch the Accident Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)