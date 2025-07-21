Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge celebrated his 83rd birthday on Monday, July 21, receiving warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders. Mallikarjun Kharge cut the cake and fed it to Rahul and Priyanka. To mark the occasion, Priyanka Gandhi showcased a thoughtful gesture by baking a sugar-free date cake herself, mindful of Kharge’s preference to avoid sweets. 'Praying for His Long, Healthy Life': PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

