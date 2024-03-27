BJP recently shared a satirical video captioned "देखिए...I.N.D.I. अलायंस में Fight, मैं ही दूल्हा हूं Right," poking fun at the uncertainty within the INDIA Bloc regarding their Prime Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Depicting leaders from each party under the Alliance visiting a home for a marriage proposal, the video humorously portrays the dilemma over who will be the 'Dulha' (Groom), symbolising the ongoing debate over the Alliance's PM face. The video underscores the lack of consensus within the alliance regarding their PM face, serving as a political jab ahead of the elections. Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s Call, Says BJP’s Candidate From West Bengal’s Krishnanagar Constituency Amrita Roy.

BJP Takes Dig at 'Undecided' INDIA Bloc

