Tearing into ruling Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the Manipur issue in the Parliament on Wednesday. During his speech, the latter said, “A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India.” Wayanad MP further stated that the truth is that ‘Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur...’. When the ruling MPs asked him when will he go to Rajasthan, he replied, “I am going today.” Rahul Gandhi Gets off His Car, Inquires on Scooter-Rider Who Met With Accident Nearby 10 Janpath (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government in Over Manipur Violence

