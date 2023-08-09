While exiting 10 Janpath today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi got off his car to inquire on a scooter-rider who met with an accident nearby. A video of latter’s humble gesture recently surfaced online. Meanwhile, Gandhi is set to speak on No-Confidence Motion in the parliament today. Rahul Gandhi Speech in Lok Sabha Today: Congress Leader to Speak on No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Govt at 12 Noon.

Rahul Gandhi Inquires on Scooter-Rider Who Met With Accident

#WATCH | Delhi | While exiting 10 Janpath, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, got off his car to inquire on a scooter-rider who got into an accident nearby. pic.twitter.com/5YprbtRc2K — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets a two-wheeler rider, who reportedly fell off his scooter following a minor accident outside his residence. pic.twitter.com/I1thMHGOLi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2023

