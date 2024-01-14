Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his second large-scale outreach campaign ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur's Thoubal district on Sunday, January 14, 2024. It would traverse 100 Lok Sabha seats, 337 assembly segments, and 110 districts over a span of 6,713 kilometres. After 67 days, the yatra will come to an end in Mumbai on March 20. During the first day of his campaign, Gandhi shared a candid moment with children in Thoubal, wherein kids can be seen taking turns to get clicked with the Congress MP. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi Flag Off 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' From Manipur's Thoubal (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Shares Candid Moment With Children in Manipur

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shares a candid moment with children as he kickstarts Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Thoubal, Manipur. (Video: Congress) pic.twitter.com/VutoOP3KhU — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

