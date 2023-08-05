Fresh incidents of violence were reported in Manipur's Bishnupur district, resulting in three people being killed late on Friday. The news agency ANI has shared a few photos of the violence-hit area. The deceased persons are believed to be from the Meitei community residing in the Kwakta area. Manipur Violence: Central Agriculture University in Imphal Makes Alternative Steps for 40 Mizoram Students.

Manipur Violence News

At least three people died in fresh violence in Manipur's Bishnupur district late last night (Visual from the area) pic.twitter.com/SlIDk1En2K — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)