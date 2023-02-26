The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the arrest of Delhi deputy cm Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal took to Twitter and said Sisodia's arrest is dirty politics. "Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," tweeted Delhi CM in Hindi. Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested after a marathon eight-hour questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam. Manish Sisodia Arrested: Delhi Deputy CM in CBI Net in Liquor Policy Case.

मनीष बेक़सूर हैं। उनकी गिरफ़्तारी गंदी राजनीति है। मनीष की गिरफ़्तारी से लोगों में बहुत रोष है। लोग सब देख रहे हैं। लोगों को सब समझ आ रहा है। लोग इसका जवाब देंगे। इस से हमारे हौसले और बढ़ेंगे। हमारा संघर्ष और मज़बूत होगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

