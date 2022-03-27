Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 87th episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am on Sunday. Notably, PM Modi will address this radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. Generally, the radio programme is broadcast last Sunday of every month but in October, it is being aired on the second-last Sunday. People can catch live streaming of "Mann Ki Baat" on the official YouTube channel of DD News.

Watch ' Mann Ki Baat' Live:

