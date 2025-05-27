On Monday, May 26, Mandsaur politician Manoharlal Dhakad, who was caught having sex in a viral video on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, was granted bail. In the latest development in the Manoharlal Dhakad sex video case, it is reported that Manoharlal Dhakad (Manohar Lal Dhakad) was blackmailed by the employees of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The employees were terminated for allegedly leaking the video of the Mandsaur politician. Reports suggest that the three employees stationed in the CCTV control room tried to blackmail Manoharlal Dhakad. It is reported that the three employees demanded INR 5 lakh from Dhakad, but the negotiations did not work. Later, the toll booth employees demanded INR 2 lakh, but when negotiations failed, the accused went on to leak Manoharlal Dhakad's sex video. It is also learned that the police have seized the vehicle involved in the incident and are working to identify the woman seen in the viral video. Manoharlal Dhakad Granted Bail: MP Court Grants Bail to Mandsaur Politician Who Was Caught in Viral Video Having Sex on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Mandsaur Politician Was Blackmailed by Toll Booth Employees

‘BJP Leader’ Manoharlal Dhakad Caught in Compromising Position With Woman

