Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, has issued an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government. Patil has given the Devendra Fadnavis-led government a deadline of two months to issue a government resolution (GR) stating that Marathas and Kunbis are the same community. Patil also said they will leave Mumbai by 9 PM today if the Maharashtra government issues GRs on Maratha quota demands. This comes after it was reported that the Maharashtra government finalised a draft regarding demands raised by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The news was confirmed by state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who expressed hope it would yield positive results. Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, said he and panel members Shivendrasinh Bhosale and Jaykumar Gore will meet Jarange on September 2 to discuss the draft. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: Bombay High Court Orders Manoj Jarange Patil and Maratha Quota Protesters To Vacate Azad Maidan Immediately, Says ‘There Was Lapse on Part of Maharashtra Government Too’.

Issue GR Stating Marathas and Kunbis Are Same Community in 2 Months, Says Manoj Jarange Patil

Manoj Jarange gives Maharashtra govt deadline of two months to issue GR stating Marathas and Kunbis are same community. pic.twitter.com/6KYx9Jr5Nc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

